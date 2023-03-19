LTE Svetlana Phillips response to Thomason

Dear Editor,

Ms. Thomason, in her March 3, 2023, letter to the editor, raised several questions, which I decided to ignore at first. Then I came across an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Peter Lurie, President of the Center for Science in the Public Interest addressing the issue of why some people are reluctant to get vaccinated. “Lurie: Why are some people afraid of the vaccine? Fauci: It’s complicated. Some people are anti-vaxxers, and no matter what you tell them, they do not want to be pressured into getting a vaccine, because it’s an affront to their own personal decision making. They don’t want it, period. But a far greater proportion of people might be hesitant or reluctant based on false information that they received, usually through social media. We saw that very clearly with people reluctant to take measles vaccines because of the misinformation that it’s associated with autism, which is clearly not the case. And once you show people the data, more often than not, you get them to reconsider. So you really need to be transparent with people to try to debunk the inaccurate information that they may have heard. It’s a task. We’ve got to put the effort in to explain to people that in the history of preventive medicine, vaccines are overwhelmingly safe, and the benefits far outweigh the risks.” (Nutrition Action, January/February 2021).

Ms. Thomason must understand that to interpret “the data” that Dr. Fauci is talking about, one needs serious experience of working with data in the pharmaceutical industry in addition to pertinent education. And yes – “having academic alphabet after his name” makes the difference. It is called an advanced degree for a reason (She apparently values her own credentials). As for her question “When is it appropriate for a citizen to decide what is best for their own body?,” I will say this: “Once that citizen is presented with true and correctly interpreted data, he/she can decide.” It is very dangerous to present misinformation about vaccines and expect the person to make the right decision. It is even more dangerous in the case of an infectious disease like COVID-19. Your decision doesn’t just affect you. It is about the well-being of others, too.

From,

Svetlana Phillips

Cavendish, Vt.