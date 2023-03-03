LTE Svetlana Phillips on Lindberg and Eddy

Dear Editor,

I attended the Feb. 13 meeting where the Cavendish Selectoard reappointed the Town Health Officer Doris Eddy. Days before, and at the meeting, Kem Phillips presented an objection because Eddy publicly endorsed Stu Lindberg for State House Representative, despite his misinformation about the Covid vaccine. We provided evidence and links to his published letters. Many had seen them and Phillips’ rebuttal. Dr. Phillips’ three decades experience in clinical trials allowed him to refute Mr. Lindberg’s false claims. If our THO was unaware of this, she could clarify at the meeting whether she disagrees and supports the VT Department of Health (VDH) policy, but she didn’t attend. The discussion was civil, and the board moved to recommend Ms. Eddy to be confirmed by the VDH, ironically, the department whose policy she may or may not support.

Margo Caulfield, through Cavendish media, provided a summary of every announcement by Dr. Levine, VDH commissioner. If Ms. Eddy participated, it wasn’t obvious. I haven’t heard any public statements from her, except one that masks “should be encouraged.” One board member mentioned Doris’ long contribution to the town and through the pandemic but didn’t provide specifics. Another stated that Lindberg is “passionate” about what he does. No one assured they knew what Eddy’s contribution was during the pandemic and what is her position on the issue. Both Eddy and Lindberg are active in the community, but it’s irrelevant. The issue is that Lindberg is dangerously wrong, and Eddy is silent about it. The THO is responsible for providing health information and for preventing or mitigating any significant public health risk. The devastating pandemic took the lives of 1.13 million Americans. It put stress on health workers, teachers, and first responders. Businesses took a hit. Cavendish would have benefited from the THO’s public statement that she supports the VDH Covid vaccine recommendations – the only tool we have in preventing or mitigating the disease. It isn’t easy to publicly speak on a highly politicized issue, but leaders should be heard.

We want to support passionate people who are willing to serve our small community, and we entrust the board to appoint them. However, passionate people could be dangerously wrong. The board’s decision to reappoint Eddy without learning what her position is has given credence to lies about the Covid vaccine. It is like appointing a passionate minister, just to learn later that he/she doesn’t believe in God. Cavendish taxpayers deserve answers.

Sincerely,

Svetlana Phillips

Cavendish, Vt.