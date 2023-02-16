LTE: Stack for school board

Dear Editor,

My name is Michael P. Stack and I am running for the BFUHS board. While running unopposed, I am asking for and would appreciate your vote.

I was born in Bellows Falls in the late 1950s. My folks are locals; mom being one of the seven Welch sisters from Gageville. Dad’s family is from North Walpole.

My work experience is comprised of 30 plus years in the financial services industry, primarily in Boston. I have a master’s degree in finance and was trained as a certified financial analyst.

With my recent retirement I moved home to Saxton’s River. I have been looking for ways to give back to the community, the community that gave me my values and work ethic.

Last year I was elected as a lister for the Town of Rockingham, for a three-year term. This role is providing me insight into the idiosyncrasies of the state’s taxation and income distribution methodologies. Importantly it is making me acutely aware of the burden property and school taxes place on our community. Vermont ranks fourth in the nation according to www.Wallethub.com on overall tax burden; we rank second in the nation on a property tax basis. (Tax Burden by State (www.wallethub.com)).

In 2021, I founded a nonprofit called Bellows Falls Trades; we are partnered with the BFUHS administration/guidance and support their “work-based” education initiative. I will continue to look for ways to advance the work based and financial literacy efforts at the high school.

We all have biases; however, I believe political and social agendas have no place on the school board.

My commitment to you is I will remain focused on the basics. I will continue to look for ways to improve the effectiveness and efficiency by which we prepare our young adults for success in today’s challenging and changing economy and work environment.

Sincerely,

Michael P. Stack,

Candidate for Bellows Falls High School Board