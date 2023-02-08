LTE: Springfield Citizen of the Year

Dear Editor,

It was my recent honor to be awarded Citizen of the Year by the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. Sincere thanks to Carol Knight for the nomination, and humble gratitude to all who voted for me. I founded the Black River Action Team in 2000 on the principle of stewardship – that we are each “somebody” who can step up and do “something” to improve or protect our waterways and the lands they run through. Fast-forward 23 years and I invite everybody to find a way to be a volunteer “somebody” with me.

* If you are able, consider mailing in a donation of $10 or more to help offset roughly $3,000 of material needs and program expenses this year.

* Lend a hand cleaning up trash with us on Green Up Day (May 6) or on RiverSweep (Sept. 9) – pull together co-workers and colleagues from your company or organization and work together as a crew.

* Dust off your canoe or kayak and paddle a lake or pond as a lake monitor (all training and materials provided) each week for the summer.

* Got a challenging schedule? Learn about becoming a Dragonfly Detective when it suits your calendar, supporting our River Dipper water quality monitoring program.

* Join the River Dipper brigade by committing to bi-weekly water sampling at a stream or river site between the end of April through the end of July (all training and materials provided) – there are several sites available in Cavendish, Ludlow, and North Springfield.

* Lend me your expertise at data analysis, chart creation, or report writing – I’m looking to collaborate with someone who preferably has a water quality background.

There are lots of other activities and programs on the docket for 2023, from paddling trips to invasive plant management, shoreline native vegetation plantings to aquatic plant surveys. Some will be date or location specific, others can be done on your own time. Many are family-friendly and can be readily adapted to a homeschool project.

Donations of any amount are gratefully accepted, made out to B.R.A.T., 101 Perley Gordon Road, Springfield, VT 05156. Contact me directly at blackrivercleanup@gmail.com or leave a message at 802-738-0456.

Thanks again to Carol Knight, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, and all the wonderful sponsors and volunteers who have stepped up over the years to be a “somebody” with the Black River Action Team.

Sincerely,

Kelly Stettner,

Founder, Black River Action Team