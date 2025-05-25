LTE: Senior Solutions on Older Americans Month and funding cuts

Dear Editor,

Where do you turn as an older worker when you’ve been laid off and need to sign up for Medicare and start receiving your Social Security?

Where do you turn for respite assistance when you’re exhausted from caring for a family member who suffers from dementia, or need help coordinating home care instead of moving your loved one to a nursing home?

Many of you turn to Senior Solutions, the Springfield, Vt.-based area agency on aging for Southeastern Vermont. However, federal funding for the critical assistance our nonprofit agency provides to thousands of older Vermonters and their families is in jeopardy – and we need your help.

We receive more than 30% of our funding from the federal Older Americans Act. But as I write this, I’m hearing from advocacy and trade organizations about potential cuts amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars nationally, to include Medicaid home- and community-based services.

Negotiations on the next federal budget are also targeting programs such as Medicare enrollment assistance, low-income heating subsidies, 3Squares/SNAP food stamps, and AmeriCorps programs including Senior Companions and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

The time is now, as we celebrate Older Americans month in May, to let our federal representatives know how crucial these services are – and to insist that funding levels for these programs cannot be reduced. These deep cuts would result in significant hardship for families across Vermont.

Please join me in contacting U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, and Rep. Becca Balint, to plead our case and ensure that no older Vermonter is left behind as Congress debates legislation that impacts this significant constituency.

Older Vermonters are increasingly the face of our communities, and it is imperative that we pay attention to what the future holds for them, and for all of us.

Sincerely,

Mark Boutwell

Executive Director, Senior Solutions