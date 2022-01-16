LTE: Sean Whalen, MLK Day

Dear Editor,

Yesterday my son asked if we could add Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday to the short list of holidays that we start with a cup of hot chocolate. Up to now, it’s been Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, and the kids’ birthdays.

What my son really said was, “I was talking with Mom, and she says that Martin Luther King would want us to have hot chocolate on his birthday.”

Mom does know best as usual. Hot chocolate is a great way to start Martin Luther King’s birthday.

The facts are, my family is learning to honor the Martin Luther King holiday just as highly as we honor Christmas and Veterans Day.

2019 was the 400th anniversary of slavery in America. Martin Luther King, who lived and died to lead our nation to overcome that dreadful foundation, does command our attention on this day. A cup of hot chocolate is the least we could do, right? At the very least, we would pay attention. Because it’s an observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, a federal law signed by Ronald Reagan in 1983. Our town of Weathersfield honors Columbus Day, but not MLK’s birthday. You’d never believe it if it wasn’t a stone-cold fact, but this was decided by our Selectboard on Jan. 6, 2020.

www.weathersfieldvt.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif6216/f/minutes/1_6_20_sb_final.pdf

Sincerely,

Sean Whalen

Weathersfield, Vt.