LTE: Priscilla Lambert for school board

My name is Priscilla Lambert, and I am currently serving on the Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) Board. I am running for re-election to the three-year seat. I am also running for a three-year seat on the Rockingham School Board. I have previously served on both boards, including three years as chair of the Rockingham Board.

I grew up here, and attended our schools. I also taught at Central Elementary and BFUHS. Thus, my background provides awareness of how issues impact our schools. As a parent, I had a special needs child and a high-achieving student, providing knowledge of the varying needs of students and parents. As a teacher both at Central Elementary and at the high school, I worked within a budget. As a taxpayer, I am knowledgeable about the need to keep costs down while providing excellent programs. I recognize the importance of issues and the need to be a voice for everyone in my district.

As a school board member, it is my job to strive for transparency by asking hard questions of administrators and staff to be fully informed, and also help other members think about the issues. I take into account what constituents say in my district, and consider their needs in my responses.

As a board member, budgets and finances are an important task. I feel it is important to be aware of the issues, and support correcting the problems. Overseeing curriculum is a school board responsibility, so being aware of class content is important. Literacy and math skills are a concern, so finding ways to improve achievement at reasonable costs must be found. I will continue to advocate to have systems in place to address and fix accountability. I follow the premise that tax dollars need to be used conscientiously in order to get the most for our money.

I have served as board chair, budget committee chair, policy committee chair, and as a member of the negotiations committee, and as a warrant signer.

Board work can be difficult and time-consuming, but I feel it is essential to strive for excellent schools and programs that provide opportunities for children. Over the past six years, I have strived to solve issues, and I will continue to do that. I want to be a voice for our community, and advocate for our schools and our taxpayers.

Rockingham, Vt.