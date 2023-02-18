LTE Lindberg on Phillips and Eddy

Dear Editor,

Over the course of the past decade, I have served on the Cavendish town Selectboard, the elementary school board, the GMUHS school board, and the Fire District 2 committee. I have also run for the Vermont State Legislature. As a result of these varied experiences in public service, I have grown accustomed to personal attacks from those who cannot tolerate freedom of thought and speech. The most recent attempt at assassinating my character comes from Kem Phillips, and it is especially disturbing as he spills his vitriol onto Doris Eddy (a registered nurse and the town’s longtime health officer) because she committed the thought crime of supporting my run for office.

Unless she publicly states that she is not now and has never been a “denier,” Phillips commands, Nurse Eddy should be removed from her position as the town health officer. Channeling Robespierre’s fanatic zeal to purge all political dissent, Phillips turns into Lewis Caroll’s fictional playing card monarch and orders, “Off with her head!” His call to “cancel” Ms. Eddy demonstrates the creeping normalization of the authoritarian mindset in our society and deserves a stern rebuke.

The issue that triggered Phillips here is my conscientious objections (that I expressed last year) to the unprecedented and indiscriminate mandating of the Covod mRNA shots. Despite having never been tested on a mass scale, this brand new technology was administered to all age groups, regardless of the presence of Covid risk factors like old age, obesity, and chronic diseases (e.g. diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma/ COPD). Productive scientific discourse welcomes open inquiry and encourages critical thinking. Importantly, it does not traffic in logical fallacies such as Phillips’ repeated appeals to authority to prove his claim that the mRNA shot is universally safe. In other words, Phillips claims that the mRNA shot does not cause any serious side effects in any age group simply because the “State of Vermont” and “FDA data” do not say so. But these agencies have a poor track record of getting things right when it comes to the pandemic. For example, they declared that the shots would prevent viral transmission when they did not.

Moreover, this governmental opinion has been undermined by the presence of an opposing medical consensus (see below) that the shots are associated with high rates of adverse events particularly in young men and women.

Over 10,000 physicians and medical scientists signed the “Rome Declaration” in protest and launched a new information platform: www.globalcovidsummit.org/news/welcome-to-the-global-covid-summit. Several clinicians and scientists published a letter in the prestigious British Medical Journal titled, “Why We Petitioned the FDA to Refrain From Fully Approving Any Covid-19 Vaccine This Year:” www.blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/06/08/why-we-petitioned-the-fda-to-refrain-from-fully-approving-any-covid-19-vaccine-this-year/. Over 100 scientists and physicians from all over the world penned the following “Urgent Open Letter to the European Medicines Agency regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns:” www.doctors4covidethics.org/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-vaccine-safety-concerns. UK doctors wrote an open letter about the safety and ethical concerns regarding Covid vaccination in children: www.hartgroup.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/OpenLetterChildVaccination.pdf.

It is clear that Phillips’ claims are illogical and ill-informed and his call to persecute Ms. Eddy, on the grounds of guilt by yard sign association, is driven by blind and irrational religious zeal. But wait, it gets worse.

Phillips appears to have consumed an incapacitating amount of Kool-Aid as he assumes that the pursuit of profit and conflicts of interest played no role in the pandemic response. He is oblivious to the phenomenon of institutional capture that has become pervasive in our society. In this form of corruption, political entities, policymakers, and regulators are co-opted to serve a particular constituency and its interests – such as the pharmaceutical companies that signed multi-billion dollar deals with the U.S. government to roll out new mRNA products that would “prevent” Covid. They were not interested in investigating generic drugs that could treat active infection but would deliver no profits.

Pfizer-BioNTech struck a $1.95 billion advance purchase deal with the U.S. government and subsequent contracts totaled $6 billion. Moderna received $6 billion in federal funds. Then NIH Director Francis Collins revealed that the agency owns a part of the Moderna vaccine’s intellectual property and has a financial stake in it. Other recipients of federal funds included AstraZeneca ($1.2 bn), Johnson and Johnson ($2 bn), Merck ($38 mm), Novavax ($1.6 bn), and Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline ($2.1 bn). By February 2021, the FDA had issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein sums it up well, “Captured institutions deliver unreliable information including outright lies. Sorting the signal from the noise is the skill that separates us.”

Sincerely,

Stuart Lindberg,

Cavendish, Vt.