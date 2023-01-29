LTE: Legislative Update for Windsor-Windham District.

Dear Editor,

The energy in the statehouse on Jan. 4 was palpable. children, grandchildren, friends, and family joined legislators in the house chamber as we were sworn in. One of my daughters joined me for the big day. I felt honored to be representing the communities of Athens, Chester, Grafton, and Windham.

Within days committee assignments were made. I was pleased to be assigned to the Commerce and Economic Development Committee (CEDC) where I feel my experience running a small business and serving on VEPC will be put to good use.

The second and third weeks have been spent becoming familiar with the landscape of the statehouse and learning about various aspect of state government. Representatives from the judiciary to corrections to non-profit organizations have appeared before the CEDC to introduce themselves and talk about their work. As the session progresses, we will hear testimony from these agencies and others about legislation as it is introduced. Also in the coming weeks, the CEDC and the House as a whole will be reviewing the Governor’s proposed budget adjustments. Already, several bills have been introduced affecting child care, parental leave, and shield laws, which, if passed, will have a big impact on the day to day lives of Vermonters. As these bills and others progress through committees and the house I will keep you apprised.

This promises to be a busy (and interesting) legislative session.

I look forward to hearing from you with any thoughts on proposed legislation and to address any concerns you may have.

Thank you and please keep in touch.

Heather Chase,

Chester, Vt.