LTE Krueger endorses Burlew in Springfield

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter in support of Jess Cady Burlew for the Springfield, Vt. school board. I have known Jess for several years and believe she will be an excellent person to fill an open seat on our board.

Jess has served on Springfield’s School Board Budget Committee for three years – including serving this year. She has a practical no nonsense approach to her work. This year, she took the lead on the budget committee to present a coherent and sensible budget to the board.

Jess has contributed much to our Springfield community – leading a local scout troop, volunteering as a coach for parks & rec and volunteering for the booster club.

She has a student in our schools and wants our kids to have a high quality education and to experience a positive school culture. I know that Jess is committed to ensuring our schools continue to improve to offer the best chance for our kids, and our community, to thrive. Please join me in voting for Jess Cady Burlew for the Springfield school board. Early voting is open now or in person on March 7, at the Riverside Middle School. Contact town hall for more details.

Sincerely,

Mary Krueger,

Springfield, Vt.