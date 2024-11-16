LTE: Keith Stern responds to Kem Phillips

Dear Editor,

I appreciated Kem Phillips’ letter last week, it was entertaining, although completely wrong. If he bothered to go to the VAERS website, he would see reported incidences of adverse reactions. Also, he can find out on the internet the increased rate of sudden death in adults which coincides with the beginning of the Covid “vaccine.” I wonder if he can explain why, if the “vaccine” is so effective, are we seeing ads for products such as Paxlovid? Maybe he has a good explanation why Joe Biden had Covid three times after being vaxxed and boosted? Why was he treated with other drugs?

As for climate change, he feels science is determined by majority rule. An example of where that has failed is the use of cigarettes, which was promoted by the AMA as a stress reliever. They even had a cigarette vending machine in their lobby. He should read about Dr. Sammelweis, who discovered the need for doctors to sterilize their hands between patients. Even though he greatly reduced the spread of infections, he was mocked and fired because of majority rule about that.

He doesn’t grasp the reality that grant money is given to scientists who follow the party line. So, people like him will believe what the paid scientists say, and ignore the ones who have taken ice core samples and have analyzed them, or the graph of recorded temperatures which shows increases and decreases in temperatures. In the 1980s, there was a temperature dip. Did we do something then, and stop doing what was working again? Finally, if these climate activists/alarmists really believe what they claim, why aren’t they giving up their private jets and yachts? Why are so many wealthy people like the Obamas building beachfront mansions?

Mr. Phillips can continue to believe misinformation, but I would appreciate it if he didn’t use it to try and smear other people’s reputations.

Sincerely,

Keith Stern

North Springfield, Vt.