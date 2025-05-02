LTE: Keep state trade programs going

Dear Editor,

When I was in school in the 1960s and ‘70s, our education wasn’t individualized until ninth grade. At that point I got into a program in a small class where the teachers worked with us on a one-to-one basis. But by that time, I was already behind.

By the time my son was in school, they recognized that he was having trouble early on and got him on to an individualized plan by second grade. This meant that he was able to learn at his own pace in a small-group setting. The teachers were able to tailor their teaching to his own style of learning.

Once he got into high school he was able to take a program in culinary arts, cooking for a small cafe, which exposed him to different aspects of the food business. Today he works as a prep cook.

Currently, there are programs that train kids for work as plumbers, electricians, and carpenters, with apprenticeships, so they can get jobs in these needed fields after they graduate. In other cases – such as the medical fields – they are introduced to different jobs in the area and can go on for further training after high school. In both cases, students are exposed to a field they are interested in and graduate with some training under their belts.

I urge policy makers and school boards to keep these programs going so students can graduate with the training they need to get work in a field of interest to them.

Sincerely,

Rhonda Holland

Bellows Falls, Vt.