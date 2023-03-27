LTE Johnston to Clarkson and McCormack

Senators Clarkson and McCormack,

I have read over the S.5 bill, and to say I understand all of it is an understatement. Your not putting in of examples for low, medium, and high income people and how it affects them is misleading the public on this bill. It appears that this is another take from Peter to pay Paul bill. Like most of bills passed, we keep language in the bills to keep our attorneys employed.

There should be a breakdown on cost to implement this Affordable Heat Act. You put a total of $1,725,000 for a budget for six new positions, two attorneys and four analysts. What is the cost for each position and the breakdown on cost for the office?

What is the breakdown on energy credits for heat pumps, wood heating, etc.?

The additional tax per gallon of fuels, oil, LP Gas, coal, etc., should be listed as examples. Citizens need to know this to give proper input to our legislators, or is this done by design?

Other issues that this bill does not address, it appears you are currently pushing electricity for a heating source but none of the following has been addressed in this bill. Currently our electric grid system will not be able to handle the increase in electricity use and the extra demand for electricity would mean that it would have to be purchased from out of state and increase the cost to consumers. This happened when Central Vermont Public Service Utility pushed everyone to electric heat and hot water.

1) Our electrical grid needs to be upgraded and protected from High Altitude Electromagnetic Pulses, which would and could result in not having electricity for more than a year. This would lead to people dying in the USA.

2) Our transformers, circuit panels, etc. are mainly made and received from China, and not manufactured in USA.

3) Material for batteries for backup systems etc. is mainly coming from China, and not manufactured in USA.

4) What about ice/snow storms and other weather related incidents that knock out electricity to residents, sometimes this lasts for days or weeks, which is an issue especially during the cold winter months.

5) Until we create manufacturing in the USA for these products, we are setting ourselves up for failure.

I think we are putting the cart before the horse sort to speak when we have other energy sources in the near future, with nuclear fusion in the developing process which would be more cost effective. It’s time that you start listening to the public who have elected you to represent them and not the party you belong to.

I look forward to your response.

Doug Johnston

Springfield, Vt.