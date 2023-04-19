LTE Heather Chase legislative update

Dear Editor,

It was great seeking folks at the Athens, Grafton, and Chester Town Meetings in March. I look forward to Windham’s in May.

In Montpelier, we just finish the period of “cross-over.” This is when the bills passed by the House “cross-over” to the Senate, and the bills passed by the Senate “cross-over” to the House.

The Legislative priorities this year are housing, family leave, and childcare, which are issues of importance to many of you. In the Commerce and Economic Development Committee, the committee on which I serve, we were pleased to see our workforce bill progress to the Senate. This bill will provide support for critical occupational scholarships, and forgivable loan incentives for teachers, nurses, dental hygienists, and mental health workers.

A few bills that I am watching closely are H.444, a bill that would require Vermont students to take a class in civics prior to graduation, and H.276, a bill that would require a state-wide rental registry to assess the shortage of housing and use of short-term rentals.

In the coming week, the House will be reviewing the budget for FY 2024, and hold a joint session with the Senate on Judicial Retention.

Last week, I met with constituents in Grafton and Chester. I welcomed hearing your concerns and ideas. Later this month, I will be at the:

Windham Meeting House, April 15, 10-11 a.m.

Grafton Library, April 22 from 9-10 a.m.

Chester Whiting Library, April 22 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Heather Chase, Representative

Chester, Vt.