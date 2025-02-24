LTE: Greg Hughes on Gov. Scott’s education reform proposal

Dear Editor,

The most alarming thing about Gov. Scott’s Education Transformation Proposal is that it follows the playbook of conservative billionaires who are funding a coordinated effort to dismantle public education. Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group founded by the Koch Brothers, recently confirmed this when they singled out and praised Gov. Scott’s efforts. Under the false promise of school choice, the governor wants to expand tuition payments to private schools. This will further drain dollars from the state budget and our public education system to fund unaccountable private schools.

Part of the strategy of these conservative billionaires is to politicize and dismantle trust in our public schools. They try to pit parents against public schools and teachers, and thus divide communities. These efforts to vilify educators are simply attempts to justify diverting taxpayer dollars away from public education.

Public education is a cornerstone to our nation’s democracy, and public schools are essential to providing youth with the skills and knowledge to be engaged participants in our society. Two hundred and fifty years ago, Vermont’s founders knew that a well-educated population was the only means of ensuring Vermont’s future, and protecting us from autocrats and tyranny. This is highlighted by the fact that the only government service mentioned in the Vermont Constitution is education. The framers knew exactly what they were doing with the education clause, the common benefit clause, and the compelled support clause of the Vermont Constitution.

The importance of public education to the preservation of our democracy is as important today as it was 250 years ago. As we look for solutions to our problems, we will need to find common ground. I would like to suggest that the legislature ignore the conservative billionaires, and stay grounded in Vermont’s constitutional history.

Sincerely,

Greg Hughes

Bethel, Vt.