LTE Gambino for LMHUUSD Board

Dear Editor,

I am writing to ask Ludlow and Mount Holly voters for your support in the upcoming election on March 7 for the Ludlow Mount Holly Unified Union School District Board. Last year, I was appointed by the board to fill a seat which is now up for election, which I enjoyed well! My daughter attends Ludlow Elementary School. I joined the school Parents Teacher Group in September of 2021. I volunteer in the ski program and the other terrific events we host during the year. Back in my former home town of Westhampton Beach, Long Island, I served on the LIBOR Board, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and many other organizations. I ran my Sicilian family’s restaurants since I was in my early teens. I have also sold real estate as an associate broker since I was 21 years old. Now in my new home town of Ludlow I am a broker at Kelley Real Estate! I anticipate your consideration for my re-election, please write in my name on the Ludlow school director one year term ballot. I promise to continue to serve the community and assist as best I can in all I do, today and in the future, in this lovely village that I now call home.

Gratefully,

Maria Gambino,

Ludlow, Vt.