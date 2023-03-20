LTE Ericson on sports and gender

Dear Editor,

Can the State of Vermont be denied Federal Funding for violating Code of Federal Regulations: 25 CFR §11.408 Indecent exposure, for allowing kids born male, but now claiming to be transgender, in a girls’ locker room?

A person commits a misdemeanor if he or she exposes his or her genitals under circumstances in which he or she knows his or her conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm. www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/25/11.408.

Is a teenager with a Y chromosome DNA, a minor born male, who can experience spontaneous hormone ejaculation of male sperm, even though claiming to be a transgender “girl,” someone who should be in the presence of naked teenage girls in a school locker room?

Are minor teenage girls deprived of normal locker room talk about their menstrual periods and cramps when a person born a boy, who will never experience a menstrual flow, is in their locker room because he claims to identify as transgender?

It is a medical and scientific fact that people with a Y chromosome DNA have more muscle, creating unfair and totally unequal competition with girls in sports.

States which have passed bans on transgender youth in sports are Montana, Idaho, South Dakota, Iowa, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, and Mississippi.

In the United States Congress, bill H.R. 734, introduced by Rep. Greg Steube, a Florida Republican, would amend Title IX to require student athletes to compete in sports in accordance with “a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

It is time for Vermont to lead the nation and create transgender sports teams.

WCAX News – www.wcax.com/2023/03/13/school-banned-vt-activities-after-forfeiting-game-team-with-transgender-athlete/.

Interview with Vermont girls – www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujwHyvDSi1A.

Bill in U.S. Congress House Panel – newjerseymonitor.com/2023/03/09/national-ban-on-transgender-athletes-in-girls-sports-passed-by-u-s-house-panel/.

Cris Ericson

Chester, Vt.