LTE Ericson on S.5

Dear Editor,

Let’s talk about S.5 Vermont “Affordable Heat Act.”

www.ftc.gov/advice-guidance/competition-guidance/guide-antitrust-laws/antitrust-laws.

If many home heating fuel or propane companies are put out of business in Vermont because of S.5, because the intent of the bill is to force people to switch from home heating Fuel Oil No. 2 and/or Propane to using electricity to heat our homes here in Vermont, then out of financial hardship the oil and propane companies may merge with Green Mountain Power, or be the subject of acquisitions by Green Mountain Power, to “steal” their employees.

Section 7 of the Clayton Act prohibits mergers and acquisitions where the effect may be substantially to lessen competition, or to tend to create a monopoly.

What if the state legislature is violating federal law in its intent in trying to pass S.5? The U.S. Constitution declares that federal law is “the supreme law of the land.” When a federal law conflicts with a state law, the federal law will supersede the state law.

Because S.5 “Affordable Heat Act” is written to force (through extortion of taxes) Vermonters to switch from fuel oil and propane to heating their homes with electricity, we need to dig a little deeper.

Who are the lobbyists promoting this scheme?

Which political action committees are involved?

Bills fly fast when cash is flashed!

Who owns Green Mountain Power? Northern New England Energy Coporation is their parent, which is a subsidiary of Energir in Canada, formerly known as Gaz Metro.

Who profits from the taxes our state legislators want to burden us with?

That would include the Canadians! This is another way to make the rich wealthier and the low income Vermonters turn poor.

How do we fight our own state legislature and a multi-national mega-corporation? Find the poorest Vermonter who rents their home, doesn’t own it, and whose landlord refuses to switch to electricity so the renter will be paying the fuel tax in a situation where the cost of heat is not included in the rent. Bingo! Ask that person to file a request for an “informa pauperis form” in federal court so they don’t have to pay court filing fees, go on up to the U.S. Federal Court in Rutland and speak with the Clerk.

Photocopy S.5 “Affordable Heating Act,” attach it with the forms, and write on the paper a question to the court: Does this proposed law violate federal antitrust laws?

Cris Ericson

Chester, VT