LTE: Doug Johnston on Social Security

Dear Editor,

“The sky is falling, the sky is falling” is what some politicians are sounding like and want you to think about their cutting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. I must admit, yes, they are cutting some funding from those programs. The question is, where in those programs are the cuts being made? They purposely leave that information out. Politicians are gaslighting the public that their benefits in these programs are being taken away, which could not be further from the truth. The current administration has said time after time that your benefits in these programs will not be taken away from you.

As a reminder, this is not the government’s money, it is yours and mine. We contributed to it out of our paycheck, as well as our employer for our future benefit. If you’re self-employed, you contributed both. Politicians over the years have taken funding out these programs for different projects, and not replenished what they took. Isn’t this fraud?

Illegal aliens have been receiving Social Security benefits, and Medicare/Medicaid. So much for your hard work.

There are estimates that $521 billion of taxpayers’ money is lost to fraud on an annual basis. There are improper payments going out to deceased individuals, or people who are no longer eligible for these programs. An estimated cost of $2.7 trillion to taxpayers.

My question is, where is the funding going? It is time to follow the money and prosecute those receiving it for fraud.

Where is the oversight? The unelected bureaucrats are supposed to be overseen by our elected officials. What is our congressional delegation doing? No oversight has been done except for this administration.

Why are politicians against fraud and waste? Some politicians are part of the problem, instead of the solution.

Sincerely,

Doug Johnston

Springfield, Vt.