LTE: Doug Johnston on politics

Dear Editor,

I see where the current administration is getting commitments to invest in America. So, I wonder where our congressional delegation is in trying to get a commitment for some of these industries to be in Vermont, specifically in Springfield, Vt. In the past they have concentrated their efforts in northern half of Vermont instead of southern Vermont. There is an opportunity for Vermont to grow and attract the younger generation, reduce taxes, increase the housing, and keep citizens in Vermont. So, what are you doing?

They also have advised that the federal budget there has a need to cut waste, fraud, and abuse. We can all agree on that, but instead of working with this administration, they fight against it on how it is being done. So, instead of being part of the solution and having input, they are part of the problem. This is where the American citizens are not being represented.

The Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are all guilty for the deficit spending on the federal budget. It’s time to address this, and it’s time for the federal government to live within a budget. The last time a budget was level funded was with President Clinton.

Let me remind them, they had that opportunity the last four years to address the issues, and they did nothing. Job growth came from the federal government instead of the private sector. You are now seeing people laid off from the federal government, as there is a need to cut expenses. This is no different than the private sector doing the same thing to save their business.

When the Democratic Party, your Democratic representatives, and most of the people all agree on a topic, that is fine, but when the Democratic Party disagrees, the representatives tend to agree with the Democratic Party instead of the people they are supposed to represent. They are afraid to go against the Democratic Party. Its time to work together for Vermonters, instead of pulling the childish act they did during the presidential address.

I would recommend to them to stop gaslighting the Vermonters and get to work.

Sincerely

Doug Johnston

Springfield, Vt.