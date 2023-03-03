LTE Diegoli on Lindberg

Dear Editor,

Having come from the political “left,” I have often disagreed with Stuart Lindberg in the past. I am, however, in complete agreement with his letter to the editor published in The Shopper on Feb. 22, 2023. There are two main threads in the letter: censorship and the Covid injections (in fact these two issues overlap). The amount of censorship, whether by the government directly, or through government controlling conventional and social media, or among individuals, has been growing dramatically in recent years, particularly the past three years. It seems from the majority of news reports and people’s comments that many are no longer able to think for themselves – and those who do are often vilified. This is extremely troubling all around.

There was a time not so long ago when the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) defended unpopular groups’, even those such as neo-Nazis, right to express their opinions and to peaceably assemble. No more (I abhor Nazis, yet I’ve dropped my ACLU membership). Now the ACLU is in favor of censoring an author whose position on gender transitioning they disagree with (“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters”). In this instance, it matters not whether I agree or disagree with the author. What matters is that the author has a First Amendment right to express her opinion. Whatever happened to the American tradition of “I may disagree with what you say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it”?

In addition to the well-documented points in Mr. Lindberg’s letter, I add that mandated or coerced experimental medical interventions are violations of the Nuremberg Code. The Code is extremely clear that any type of coercion, such as loss of employment or restrictions of liberty due to failure to comply, is a violation. The Covid “vaccinations,” (actually experimental gene therapy), since they are not approved, but only permitted under “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA), are in this category.

I realize that most of my friends and relatives disagree with me on issues around Covid. I choose to write here out of love, because I am horrified by watching the horrible damage these “vaccines” are doing to people, and out of opposition to censorship and unconstitutional control of people. This should not be an issue of political parties.

Thank you, Stu Lindberg, for having the courage to speak out.

Sincerely,

Debra L. Diegoli

Weathersfield, Vt.