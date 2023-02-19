LTE Dickey-Wilson for LMHUUSD

Dear Editor,

I am writing to ask Ludlow and Mount Holly voters for your support in the upcoming election on March 7, for the Ludlow Mount Holly Unified Union School District Board. I am a full-time resident of Ludlow and a mother of two children who are enrolled at Ludlow Elementary School. I was born in Rutland. I graduated with an associate degree from the Community College of Vermont and have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. After spending two years in the Midwest, I returned home following graduation. I have lived in Ludlow since 2010. My husband and I purchased our home in Ludlow in 2014. I have been employed full time with the State of Vermont for just over 13 years. I am seeking the seat for the 3-year term on the school board, please consider writing my name in. I promise to work with the board, staff, and parents as a team in making the decisions that are best for our children, parents, teachers, and community. I have a long term vested interest in our school’s success and want to serve this community!

Respectfully,

Jamie Dickey-Wilson,

Ludlow, Vt.