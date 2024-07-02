LTE Comtois family thanks BFUHS Class of 1984

Dear Editor,

I wanted to express my family’s gratitude to Scott Coursen and the Class of 1984 for their rendition of my father, Richard Comtois, fondly known to kids as “Crash,” driving a school bus in the annual Alumni Day Parade in Bellows Falls recently. Never, ever did we think that we would see our dad/Poppy driving a bus again, but there he was looking so happy behind the wheel. Seeing his long arm up waving out the side window was the perfect touch! We are beyond grateful for your vision to remember him, and your amazing display of a school bus that certainly was never driven by him, as it was missing lots of dents and dings! Even though it received second place, it was certainly first place in our hearts, and the same to those who remembered “Mr. C.” driving the bus!

Thank you,

The Comtois Family

Bellows Falls, Vt.