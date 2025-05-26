LTE: Chuck Gregory on funding cuts

Dear Editor,

One of the clever ways in which the Republican Party dupes voters is to direct their anger towards “some politicians.” Then, come election time, they present themselves as not “some politicians,” but as the party that will help the voters get even.

Recently, in the May 7 edition of The Vermont Journal, a Republican contended that “some politicians…are sounding like and want you to think about their cutting Social Security.” Well, it just happens that those “some politicians” are all Republicans. Let’s look at why they are doing it, and what it really is.

Why they want to do it: The Republican writer alleges falsely that “illegal aliens” have been receiving those benefits. This is the reason the party gives for wanting to cut Social Security. The reality is that they want to cut $880 billion from Social Security to fund a $10 trillion tax break for the wealthiest.

What it really is: By coincidence, the average number of millionaires (the number, 6-11 million, fluctuates with the stock market) matches the number of Social Security recipients – 81.5 million. The Republican Party wants to deprive each Social Security recipient of an average of $10,353, in order to give each of the wealthiest $529,412.

The Republicans I know are nice people, but gathered together they engage in groupthink. Do yourself a favor and vote for any other party.

Sincerely,

Chuck Gregory

Springfield, Vt.