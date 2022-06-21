LTE: Chris Ericson for U.S. Senator

Dear Editor,

Hello, my name is Cris Ericson, and I would like to publicly thank more than 500 local Vermonters from the Chester, Springfield, and Bellows Falls area who signed my petitions to allow me to be on the Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot as an Independent candidate for United States Senator.

Thank you also to Dan at Springfield Recycling for allowing me to collect petition signatures there, to Angela at Sunoco for allowing me to collect signatures there, and thank you to the friendly people of Bellow Falls I met in front of the Post Office.

I am very grateful for this opportunity to be another voice in this election when so many people are a little bit frustrated with their usual political affiliations with Democrats and Republicans, and they are willing and ready to hear my newest ideas.

You can learn more about me at www.cris2022.org.

Sincerely,

Cris Ericson

Independent Candidate for U.S. Senator

Chester, Vt.