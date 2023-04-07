LTE Chester Rotary April Fools Trivia Night

Dear Editor,

The Chester Rotary would like to thank the Chester community and surrounding area for the generous support at our recent April Fools Trivia Night held at the American Legion in Chester on April first. The following individuals and businesses sponsored teams and tables for the evening: Dakin and Benelli, Erskine’s Grain and Garden, West Chesterites (Bob Sartini), The Ukulalians (Judy Yogman), Stone Villagers (Mark Ouelletteand Carol Leofanti), VT Foam Installation, AFS Wealth Management, Barrett & Valley, M & M Excavating, Chester Telegraph, Outer Limits Brewing, Corporate Lactation Services, Southern Pie, Gussie’s Place, Terrigenous, Fullerton Inn, Country Girl Diner, Vermont Attorneys Title Corp (CATIC), and James Young, Esq.

Raffle baskets were an important part of the evening, and the following businesses donated gift certificates and merchandise to fill the eight baskets: Stonehouse Kettle Corn, Sage Jewelry, Sharon’s on the Common, Fischer Arts, Chester Hardware, Rose Arbor Tea room, Smitty’s, Erskine’s Grain and Garden, HB Energy, Salon 2000, Singletons, The Copper Fox, Meditrina, Allen Brothers, and MacLaomainns. Table snacks were generously donated by Lee Whiting and Mark Ouellette. The American Legion provided the venue for the event.

Please thank these local businesses for supporting Chester Rotary as you shop and dine out in Chester and the surrounding area. We appreciate all that they provide for our community.

Sincerely,

Chester Rotary