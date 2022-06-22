LTE: Cheryl Charles supports Bos-Lun

Dear Editor,

I am writing to offer my enthusiastic support and endorsement for the candidacy of Michelle Bos-Lun to be re-elected to the Vermont House of Representatives. Given the recent re-districting that created a new Windham-3 district, she would be serving those of us who live in Westminster, Rockingham, and Brookline. I urge voters in Windham-3 to vote for Michelle.

Throughout the past nearly two years in her first term as a legislator, she has made a positive impact particularly in the areas of education, human rights, the environment, and justice reform. She approaches her role with dedication, thoroughness, and principle. She listens, asks questions, seeks diverse opinions, and takes initiative to address issues of concern. Adding to those attributes, she is accessible and a clear communicator.

One example of her accessibility is the monthly meetings with constituents she has held via Zoom with her colleague, Rep. Mike Mrowicki, since elected. Although she and Mike will no longer be serving in the same district, Michelle will continue to offer those monthly opportunities to talk with her. I have joined them monthly since she was elected. I am always impressed by her cogent summaries of the issues, and her openness to questions and suggestions. She is also proactive. She reached out to me to learn more about some of the education-related issues in our area in my role as Chair of the Westminster School Board, and as a member of the board of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union. She is a strong and informed advocate for children and youth.

I had only met Michelle casually before her candidacy two years ago. Learning about her background and interests when she first ran for office, I chose to support her then. I am even more dedicated in my support for her candidacy now. Please join me in supporting Michelle Bos-Lun for re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives.

Sincerely,

Cheryl Charles

Westminster, Vt.