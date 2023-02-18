LTE Char on school budget

To the Editor,

Please vote yes for the Springfield School District’s budget. Good schools are vital to a community, and a community that supports its schools is an asset. Positive thoughts and positive actions get results.

I know there are some folks out there who like to talk about the shortcomings of our schools, but why not talk about the good things, and support efforts to correct course when such action is needed? Every year there is a budget advisory committee (BAC) composed of community folks who volunteer to look at the budget, visit the various schools and departments, and question things that might look awry. They meet with the school board to get questions answered, and concerns about the budget discussed. After this long and time consuming process that is necessary to reach agreement, the BAC supports the budget that will be on the ballot. Why not trust these community members and vote yes?

Perhaps some Springfielders do not know about the district’s goals to increase literacy and math proficiency across the district and the actions they are taking to accomplish that. Those efforts, by their nature, are not visible to the public, but the goal to increase parent and family involvement should be. I can remember seeing pictures in the local papers of math night held in the Riverside Middle School gym. OMG! Kids and parents were smiling as they engaged in mathematical activities. Yes, math!

Schools are the heart of a community. Please let’s all get together and show our support for our community. Please vote yes for the Springfield School District’s budget on March 7. You can also request an absentee ballot from the town clerk’s office.

Thank you,

Char Osterlund,

Springfield, Vt.