LTE BRGNS thanks volunteers

Dear Editor,

While a thank you serves adequately to recognize a thought, action, or deed, it can sometimes seem inadequate in light of the powerful energy of a dedicated group of volunteers. With that said, Black River Good Neighbor Services’ (BRGNS) Rummage Sale volunteers have once again served our community with amazing commitment and cheerful energy. We are extremely grateful.

Both spring and fall rummage sales represent a significant fundraising effort for this organization, as proceeds are directed to food shelf, client assistance, and disaster needs, all within the community. The amount of work in moving merchandise, setting up, selling, and cleanup is a huge undertaking and again, reliance on dedicated volunteers is essential for all of this to take place.

The end result is that many families and individuals within our community are served through the commitment and work of volunteer support. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to each and every BRGNS Rummage Sale volunteer.

Sincerely,

Krey Kellington

Executive Director, BRGNS