LTE Bellows Falls bridge blog

Dear Editor,

I hope by now you’ve had an opportunity to read Betsy Thurston’s first post on our newly launched blog exploring the history of the Bellows Falls bridges. There will be much more to come in the months ahead!

We’ll also be using the new blog to update you on construction activity related to the replacement of the Depot Street Bridge. That won’t get underway in earnest until 2025. In the meantime, though, there will be intermittent activity in and around the bridge as planning for the project progresses.

Starting next week, as we explain in our latest post, which you can read at the link below, a contractor will be drilling some test holes below the surface of the bridge to get additional information on the bridge’s foundation. That will require closing the bridge (but not Canal Street) during daytime hours for the next couple of weeks.

If you haven’t already, I’d encourage you to sign up for the blog, which you can do on the same page where we’ve posted this latest update. By signing up, you’ll automatically receive each post in your email inbox. You’ll also be fully up to date on plans for construction. And you can take the journey into Bellows Falls’ past that Betsy is researching.

The latest blog post can be found at www.bfbridgesrock.org/post/drilling-on-depot-street-bridge-next-week .

Best regards,

Jim Gish

Senior Public Involvement Consultant

VT – Transportation