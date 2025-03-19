LTE: BDCC thanks voters for supporting SeVEDS

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the board of Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies (SeVEDS) and the staff of Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC), I would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to the many voters who voted in favor of appropriation requests for SeVEDS at Town Meetings around the Windham region.

Since 2007, SeVEDS has been working to understand what our rural communities need to thrive, then working with the dedicated staff at BDCC, as well as our communities and employers, to create accessible programs that help residents across our region participate in a vibrant regional economy. Municipal funding is a critical backbone that gives us a broad base of support for this work, and we are able to leverage your appropriations many times over as we build programs.

From helping local high school students connect to careers, supporting our region’s younger residents through our young professionals group, encouraging small businesses and connecting them to capital, or helping community volunteers who are steering important local projects to completion, we are able to do this in large part because of your support.

Our staff members attended Town Meetings or information sessions in 16 towns this year, and also attended selectboard meetings in almost every town in the Windham region. We always welcome this opportunity to connect to communities, share information about our work, and answer your questions.

We are inspired and encouraged by your support, and look forward to seeing you in the coming year as our work takes us out around the region.

Sincerely,

Adam Grinold

Executive Director, BDCC