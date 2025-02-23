LTE: August Murray: The best title I’ve ever had? Dad.

Dear Editor,

People sometimes ask me, “What kind of doctor are you?” It’s a fair question – when you run for public office, folks want to know your background, and what you bring to the table.

For the record, my doctorate is in computing technology in education (Ph.D.), and along the way, I also earned two master’s degrees (MBA, MSS), a postgraduate degree (Ed.S.), and a graduate certificate in human resource management. I even had the chance to serve as a military science professor during my time in uniform. My doctoral research focused on helping soldier-students balance military deployment and distance learning, and I was honored to provide my published work to the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, and National Guard.

Earning that doctorate took nine years – all while serving on active duty. During that time, I deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, led a task force in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and worked on a multinational mission in Honduras. One month after returning from Kabul, I defended my dissertation, and became Dr. Murray.

Being a colonel and a doctor are titles I’m incredibly proud of, but the one that means the most is dad.

After retiring from the Army, my wife Andrea and I took on a new mission – restoring our old farm, and working to help provide food security in our community. Along the way, we saw the overwhelming need for foster and adoptive homes in Vermont. Too many children in our state face uncertainty, loss, and hardship. They need love. They need stability. They need a safe place to grow.

So, Andrea and I became licensed to foster and adopt. That’s how I earned my favorite title: dad.

Kids deserve warm meals, a roof over their heads, and most importantly, to feel safe and loved. They deserve to know that they have hope and a bright future. That’s what truly matters.

You can call me August, colonel, or doctor – but the title that brings the biggest smile to my face will always be dad.

I am now running for Weathersfield Selectboard because I love my community and want to see it thrive. On Tuesday, March 4, I would be grateful to earn your vote. Voting in Weathersfield will take place from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., at Martin Memorial Hall, Route 5, in Ascutney.

Paid for by Dr. August Murray

Weathersfield, Vt.

Candidate for Selectboard

www.facebook.com/MurrayForSelectboard