LTE: Animal cruelty at North Springfield packinghouse

Dear Editor,

The most recent animal cruelty atrocities, which were documented by a federal inspector at the Vermont Packinghouse in North Springfield, Vt., should result in criminal charges of cruelty to animals against the slaughter plant and the “third-party” truck driver, especially considering the plant’s previous bad acts against animals (VTDigger: “Investigation probes truck driver’s alleged inhumane treatment of pigs at North Springfield slaughterhouse” – Dec. 9, 2024).

Many people will recall the 2009 case of cruelty to newborn calves at the Bushway Packing slaughterhouse in Grand Isle, Vt. Undercover video showed workers at Bushway kicking, shocking, and even throwing these infant animals off the transport truck when they were too weak to walk. Further cruelties, including animals being skinned while still conscious, caused significant embarrassment for Vermont’s agricultural industry and true public outrage. Bushway was permanently shuttered by orders of the state and federal governments, and its owner and another worker were criminally charged and convicted of animal cruelty.

While there is no video – no doubt a relief to both the plant’s owner and the state agricultural department – showing the cruelties endured by the animals at the Vermont Packinghouse, there is evidence by way of an official written report from an eyewitness, who is also a federal inspector.

There is no murkiness about who should seek justice for the animals who were documented being treated so cruelly at the Vermont Packinghouse in North Springfield. It clearly falls on the shoulders of the police department. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) has no enforcement power in this case, but, as Scott Waterman of the VAAFM pointed out, the agency “supports good investigations and subsequent criminal prosecution whenever the facts warrant it.” The Vermont Humane Federation hopes that the evidence gathered by the federal inspector with the USDA is honored, and that charges are filed.

Sincerely,

Jackie Stanley

President, Vermont Humane Federation