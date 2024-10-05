LTE Amy and Brian Mosher on Chester rural rezoning

Dear Editor,

Thank you for publishing the article “Chester holds rural zoning hearing.” It is important landowners and residents understand the changes being proposed in the rural districts of Chester. The planning commission began rewriting the rural district bylaws in January 2024. The current plan is to eliminate minimum lot size requirements, and allow density-based zoning. This change would impact Chester’s two largest rural zoning districts, the R-120 District and the Conservation Residential District, which represent 90% of the town, or about 45 square miles. The current minimum lot size is three acres in R-120, and five acres in the Conservation Residential District. If the town eliminates minimum lot size requirements, it is unclear exactly how small lots in the rural areas would be. Changes to road frontage and setback requirements are also proposed.

Another substantial change in the proposed R-2 would decrease lot size from three acres to two acres along the east side of Route 103, from Trebo Road to Wyman Falls Road, as well as up Trebo Road about the same distance. The same decrease in lot size is also slated for Route 10, from Gassetts east to the town line.

The 2023 Vermont Home Act 47 provides for affordable housing and density-based zoning in areas of towns served by sewer and water. The Home Act does not support density zoning in Vermont’s rural landscape. Yet that is what Chester’s planning commission is proposing.

Replacing minimum lot size with density zoning in rural districts would make development in the rural areas harder to regulate; increase development on smaller lots (lot size unknown); encourage strip development along roads in the rural areas; add traffic on unpaved roads, which are prone to flooding; collect no impact fees to help cover added costs to the town; allow for a suburban, subdivision housing model in the rural districts; set an experimental precedent moving forward; and impact the town’s scenic and rural character.

If these proposed bylaw changes are concerning, you are encouraged to attend the Chester Selectboard public hearing on Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., as the selectboard welcomes input from the general public.

Sincerely,

Amy and Brian Mosher

Chester, Vt.