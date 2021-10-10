LTE: A successful Weathersfield Summer Music Series season

Dear Editor,

The Weathersfield Summer Music Series has come to an end, and we had a blast organizing and running this event for the town of Weathersfield at Hoisington Field in Perkinsville with one event hosted by the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield. This being the first music series, we didn’t know what to expect, but it was very successful with many people attending and enjoying all the amazing musicians who took their time and brought their talent to come entertain us all.

Throughout the series, we received a lot of positive feedback from the community and the hope is to do this again next year.

I would like to thank Christopher Fauver, Chroma Technology, HB Fuels, and everyone who donated. Without their generosity, this 12-event series would not have been possible. Also a big thank you to Stages in the Sun for a sponsorship and for allowing us to be a part of their Summer Outdoor Arts Performance schedule.

Thank you to the town of Weathersfield and Weathersfield Park and Rec for their support. Thank you to the Weathersfield Town Manager Brandon Gulnick, Olivia Savage, and Suzanne Terrill in the Town Office for all their help.

Thank you to the following musicians: Bill Brink, Josh Hall, Jesse Peters, Jordan Oaks, The Milkhouse Heaters, Ella Atkinson and Ethan Shipulski, AliT, Rik Palieri, Dan and Faith Senie, Matt Meserve, and Jake McLaughlin.

A special thank you to the following: John Arrison for lending us his generator to use for powering the sound systems; Nichole Gagnon from Park and Rec for her support and showing us all her amazing hula hoop skills; Crown Point Country Club for hosting one of our events; Domino’s Pizza in Springfield for donating 20 pizzas; Dunkin Donuts on River Street in Springfield for donating coffee and hot chocolate for an event; JC’s Market in North Springfield for supplying muffins for an event; MaryMac’s Amazing Alterations for sending in our very first donation; Rob Cosgrove, who went above and beyond as a community member to help us at every event; Jamaican Jewelz food truck; and Patrick Adrian for doing a front page story that appeared in the Eagle Times.

If you attended the music series and would like to give feedback to the town of Weathersfield, please give them a call or send in a note – they would love to hear from you. The Town of Weathersfield, 5259 US Route 5, P.O. BOX 550, Ascutney, VT 05030 or call 802-674-2626.

Please visit www.billbrinkmusic.com or follow the music series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WeathersfieldSummerMusicSeries to be informed of upcoming music events

Sincerely,

June and Bill Brink

Springfield, Vt.