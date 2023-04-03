LTE a poem by Glenn Beatty

A Picture Frame of Vermont Beauty – a poem by Glenn Beatty
Walking among hearing gazing gleefully at natures charms
The green green green, pure green embracing arms…
Trees, a forest of, Trees! Each telling a tale IF we watch, touch, listen
Inside and inside out and outside in!
Oh, Glory!
Just GLORY in the blessing of peace as it covers protects massages your
spirit in their place where all and every obeys Gods laws because that is
simply the way it is. (That’s why it feels so good to be here.)
Oh, Glory!
Spellbound should we be as we “hear” her – his – stor-y and outwardly
glisten in the rush of beings: Infant, toddler, teen, smitten old-or-young-
buck, keen or un-aware, beautiful or not, flamboyant show-off, introvert,
extrovert, ignorant or
Awake!
Each and every, immaculate-majestic-perfect-resplendent
Serving each other – a community interdependent,
a world of the selfless attentive standing
dawn to dusk shimmering engendering landing
in sunlight, unmoving, defiant and yet accepting all
Natures fully giving, root systems silently helping all grow tall
The olds’ nutrients passed to young as they fall.
Forever serving, crown of thorns proud, proud to show their age
W/ cut/severed limbs bent, dying/dead leaves, wounds of the warrior sage.
Full, standing tall, shimmering needles/leaves
Rain sun, Almighty God’s gift to earth pains… an ease.
Vermont, oh, Vermont, Bless all and every tree
That shades cool caresses us, brings peace to beings,
Magnificent, wondrous with the power to mystify, seeming
To conjure seemingly simple… but not so.
If we wake up, if we magnify micro to macro and back; plus
All joy, all wonder, all humanity, all amazement and finally and most
Importantly… they reflect all of us.