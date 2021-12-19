LTE: A letter to the Springfield Selectboard

Dear Editor,

The inaction of the Springfield Selectboard was, once again, disappointing. The Covid-19 numbers are not improving in Springfield or surrounding areas. There are more deaths in Windsor County. The omicron strain is certainly coming to Vermont. Now is the time to get ahead of the curve, to be proactive. It will be too late once the full impact of the omicron variant arrives.

This is a public health crisis. Our hospitals are already overwhelmed. We are already paying a heavy price for this virus. Fewer and fewer people will be willing to shop in Springfield. We can only hope to improve the situation at this point. We know that vaccinations, boosters, masking, and hand washing can do this.

Many area towns have already enacted a mandate. The Hartford board has reversed its original decision. It is time for you to do the same.

I encourage others to let the Selectboard know how you feel.

Sincerely,

Ruth Cody

Springfield, Vt.