Dear Editor,

Thanks to the towns of Chester, Cavendish, and Ludlow for all the beautiful flowers that are cared for throughout these towns, and special thanks to all the folks who volunteer to care for them.

Thanks to Ludlow Legion for all the flags they’ve cared for and thank you to our Cemetery Commissioners and staff for the beautiful flag station in our cemetery.

American POW, Vermont Firemen, and two flags for all our branches of service.

Many thanks,

Herb & Sandy VanGuilder

Ludlow, Vt.