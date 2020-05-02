Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad thanks community for support

Dear Editor,

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad has received a tremendous outpouring of support from the community over the last two months. First, we’d like to express our gratitude for the many monetary donations we’ve received. In addition, the discounts and donations of materials, time, labor, and products were instrumental in strengthening our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the following businesses and organizations: Barton Electric, Death Wish Coffee, Girl Scout Troop 60220 Ludlow, P&F Appliances, Precision Plumbing and Heating, Sabin Flooring, and WEQX-FM 102.7 Manchester.

A special thank you to the many seamstresses too numerous to name individually, who donated masks that both the rescue squad and essential employees in the community will benefit from in the months to come.

Lastly, we’d like to thank this newspaper and their online news service for their willingness to publish our needs and our story during such a busy news cycle.

We look forward to continuing to serve all of you in the community in the months to come.

Sincerely,

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad