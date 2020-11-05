Leslie Goldman thanks voters, support team

Dear Editor,

I am very honored that the voters of Windham-3 have elected me to represent them in the Vermont House. The learning curve will be steep, but I will do my best to represent constituent voices and communicate back to our district what is happening in Montpelier.

First, of course, we need to get through the presidential and senate elections and see where we stand. It is unclear what action may be required, but we must do what is necessary to protect our democracy.

Here in Vermont, we must have short-term and long-term goals. In the short term, we need to continue our vigilance in fighting Covid-19 and protecting each other. We must get every dollar of federal money we can and distribute it equitably and efficiently. In the long term, we must address the important issues Vermonters care about: healthcare, climate change, local economies, racial and social justice, education, and taxes.

I want to thank the more than 50 people who helped me navigate this process, from being part of my “kitchen cabinet,” to placing and having yard signs, making phone calls, helping with mailings and tech support, writing endorsement letters, standing by me at the polls, and just standing by me, all done with such incredible support, love, humor, and wisdom. With you, I have been able to meet the challenges of these last months.

Sincerely,

Leslie Goldman

Bellows Falls, Vt.