Judith Pullinen, candidate for LMHUUSD board

Dear Editor,

I am writing to ask Ludlow voters for your support in the upcoming election for the Ludlow Mount Holly Unified Union School Board. Last fall, I was appointed by the board to fill a vacant seat, which is now up for reelection. I have lived in Ludlow for more than 40 years, and my children attended Ludlow schools. I recently retired from a career in Vermont public education, serving as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. As long-time resident of Ludlow with experience in education, I believe I can bring good knowledge and perspective to the board. I would be privileged to give back to my community as a board member.

I hope you will consider me for the board.

Sincerely,

Judith Pullinen

Ludlow, Vt.