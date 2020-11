Dear Editor,

Thank you to all who supported and voted for me Nov. 3. With that said, I wish to emphasize I will be representing all the citizens of Cavendish and Weathersfield. We may not always completely agree on some issues, but I will carefully weigh your thoughts in any votes I make.

My contact phone number is 802-291-0587. As soon as I receive my .gov email address I will post for your reference.

Sincerely,

John Arrison

Weathersfield, Vt.