John Arrison campaigns for Cavendish-Weathersfield House seat

Dear Editor,

My name is John Arrison. I am a candidate for the Cavendish-Weathersfield House seat. For your safety and mine, my campaign has chosen not to go door to door. Door to door is a great chance to meet my constituents but not worth the risk at this time.

I am confident I am the best candidate to represent you in Montpelier. Here are a few reasons why:

1. Small business owner for almost 40 years. My firm has survived three recessions, including the current downturn. I know what it’s like to struggle in hard times.

2. My firm has paid 100% of my employees’ healthcare plan. I am keenly aware of the unsustainability of the double-digit rate increases in healthcare cost. I am a firm believer that single payer healthcare is the only answer. We are the only industrialized country that your healthcare depends on your wealth.

3. I have served many years as a selector in Weathersfield. I have participated in the hiring and breaking in of five town mangers. During my terms in office, the municipal tax rate, overall, has not exceeded the rate of inflation. I wish the same could be said of the school tax rate. I know through my business and serving on the Selectboard how to save money and operate efficiently.

4. I have never resigned from any committee or elected position.

I ask for your vote and will not disappoint. Your vote is important.

Sincerely,

John Arrison

Weathersfield, Vt.