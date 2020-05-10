Girls Scouts thank all volunteer moms

Dear Editor,

This Mother’s Day, Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains would like to thank all the moms – and mom substitutes! – who step up to volunteer for our organization across New Hampshire and Vermont.

Girl Scouts is a volunteer-driven organization. We rely on the dedication and selflessness of our more than 3,000 volunteers to help us mentor girls from kindergarten through high school to become young women of courage, confidence, and character. But it’s not just the girls who benefit – so do the thousands of moms who find fulfillment in being the role models and leaders for Girl Scouts.

Jessica Utter, of Cuttingsville, Vt., came into Girl Scouting knowing very little about it, but said she’s now “just loving it,” and enjoys the time with her daughter. “It’s a lot of fun. Especially if you have your own children, it’s great bonding time for us. Almost all of our moms are volunteers and we just all have a great time together.”

Amanda George of Springfield, Vt., said, “I got so much out of Girl Scouts as a kid that I wanted to make sure other girls have the same opportunity, plus I like hanging out with them.”

Girl Scout troop leaders provide all their girls with guidance, challenges, and a safe space to discover all that they can be. We encourage anyone thinking of volunteering to contact us at 888-474-9686 or see www.girlscoutsgwm.org. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains appreciates each and every one of our volunteers, and wishes all a very happy Mother’s Day.

Sincerely,

Patricia K. Mellor

CEO, Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains

Gold Award Girl Scout