Fletcher Community Library keeps Cavendish reading

Dear Editor,

It seems like only five minutes ago, I was opening the library and hanging out the flag each morning. I look forward to doing that for you soon. Until then, the library is rolling out the following services to keep Cavendish reading.

Adult and teen patrons may call the library to request a bag of books and or movie. You may request a specific genre. These are yours to keep. Please allow us 24 hours to put together your request. When filled, it will be at the library entrance with your name on it.

Students grades Pre-K through six will receive a bag with two to four free books in it each month. These are yours to keep. CTES students are already signed up for this program. If you are a homeschooler, contact the library if you would like your child to be part of this program. Thank you to CLiF and the Windham Foundation for supporting this endeavor.

Please be aware that these programs are for Cavendish residents and CTES students and staff.

Thank you for self-isolating, washing your hands, and maintaining social distance. And, of course, for allowing me to continue to serve you.

#inthistogether #cavendishstrong #cavendishlibrary

Sincerely,

Kata Welch, director

Fletcher Community Library

Cavendish, Vt.