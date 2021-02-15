Elijah Zimmer running for Rockingham Selectboard

Dear Editor,

Hello, friends and neighbors. My name is Elijah Zimmer. I am running for a one-year seat on the Rockingham Selectboard.

I am a 29-year-old Bellows Falls resident. I want to promote a positive, livable, and affordable community for working class families and people of all ages. During these challenging times, I recognize that empathy and a spirit of community collaboration are very important. By working together and having a civil, respectful dialogue about the issues facing our communities, we can build a brighter future for all.

As a young person I will bring a fresh perspective and new energy to the board. Promoting local businesses and the creative economy, the arts, historic preservation and care of the environment are important priorities that I feel improve the quality of life, create jobs, and build a stronger community.

Being new to politics, I am eager to learn and hear from residents about what is important to them. As someone who has lived on an unpaved back road in Vermont for most of my life, I realize the importance of making sure our rural roads and infrastructure are well maintained. As a member of the local business community I am interested in promoting and strengthening our village centers.

I have been involved with the Windham Antique Center in Bellows Falls for nearly 10 years. About two years ago, I finally moved to Rockingham. I grew up on a rural homestead in Cavendish, Vt.

Over the years, I have worked extensively with several nonprofit community organizations in Vermont. Currently, I serve on the BFDDA Board of Directors and the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission. This past year I organized Light Up BF and the holiday lights, uniting numerous volunteers, businesses, and community groups.

Please use your voice and vote March 2.

Sincerely,

Elijah Zimmer

Bellows Falls, Vt.