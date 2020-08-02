Debbie Ingram for Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Debbie Ingram in the Aug. 11 Democratic Primary for lieutenant governor.

Having served with Debbie on the Board of Directors of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ, I know that Debbie is smart, compassionate, creative, conciliatory, and concerned for the wellbeing of all Vermonters. Debbie is dedicated to fighting for a good education, a living wage, affordable housing, affordable quality health care including mental health care, and protecting the environment for all Vermonters.

From her time as the executive director of Vermont Interfaith Action, as a member of the Williston Selectboard, and as a senator in the general assembly, Debbie has the experience to serve as lieutenant governor. She is a knowledgeable and articulate advocate for affordable housing, a living wage, paid medical and family leave, among many other issues, and knows how to work the machinery of government to achieve those goals at the local and state level.

One of Debbie’s legislative priorities is increased funding for mental health care services. From my experience as a volunteer chaplain at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, I know how serious an issue underfunding mental healthcare is in Vermont and how it contributes to unnecessary incarceration. Debbie’s work on fixing this issue will allow us to treat people with mental health issues with the appropriate care rather than incarcerating them.

Vote for Debbie Ingram Aug. 11!

Sincerely,

Jeanne Zammatato

S. Londonderry, Vt.