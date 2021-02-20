Crissy Webster, Candidate for Springfield Selectboard

Dear Editor,

Even though I was born and raised in Springfield, I chose to come back to Springfield to start my family, be a part of the community, and eventually I started my small private practice. My husband and I have been together for 20 years and have two children. I have served on several nonprofit boards and organizations throughout the last 15 years, including Springfield Schools PTA, Springfield Learning Garden, and Springfield Turning Point Recovery Center. I am currently president of the Crown Point Women Golf Association and an active member of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield Booster Club. I have positive relationships with many of the various agencies and businesses here in town.

I am invested in this town, as I want my children to experience life, not just watch it pass by. Springfield has so much history behind it. It may not be the ’70s, ’80s, or even the ’90s anymore with a booming economy from the machine shops, but Springfield has so much potential to build upon what was, to become what is. Bringing more businesses into Springfield will help boost economy, while lowering the overall tax rate for citizens. I support the current strategic plan that is in place and want to be a part of making sure this comes to fruition.

In my recent position serving as Chairperson for the Budget Advisory Committee, when asking questions, I found a common response of “We do it that was because that is the way we have always done it.” As a citizen and a business owner in Springfield, I believe we need to change things up a bit. We need to get out of the rut of doing things just because that’s the way it has always been done. Einstein once said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Sometimes we need a new perspective on situations to make positive change. Change can be a good thing.

My goals if I were elected to the Selectboard:

Transparency: I am a very direct person and I feel that when things need to be said, just say it. I know there is information that is not always going to be available to the public immediately, and it is okay to state that. I have found that people appreciate directness and honesty, particularly when dealing with various personalities. Also, allow information to be accessible and presented to the public in way that they understand how warrants and articles will impact the overall tax rate.

Accountability: Continue to address the issue of budgeting appropriately, including the unfunded liabilities. This would include budgeting for winter road materials based on a three-year average, versus five year, particularly with the increase in cost of materials over time and anticipating larger expenses and planning for them. Accountability should be across the board, from the town manager to department heads to the Selectboard members.

Economic Development and Redevelopment: Springfield has a great history that can be built upon. Bringing in more businesses to Springfield is a key component to increasing the economy and grand list, therefore decreasing the tax burden on citizens. The current strategic plan can assist in this by making downtown more appealing to those who come to Springfield. We get a lot of drive-thru traffic on the way to various ski resorts, summer homes, etc. Positive promotion by word of mouth has more of an impact than any other forms of advertisement.

Infrastructure/Roadways: Although I understand the engineering behind making sure roadways, sidewalks, and various paved areas are structurally sound, the reality is we live in Vermont and no matter how structurally sound a road may be, we will have frost heaves, water running under ground even with proper drainage, etc. So, I question does it truly make sense to spend an absorbent amount of money on the testing and researching of how to pave and repave roads and parking lots. Our roads and frequently used parking lots need to reflect how we care for our town.

We are in this together. Remember to vote March 2, 2021 and know what you are voting for! If you can’t make it to the polls, call the Springfield Town Office and request an absentee ballot. Your vote matters.

Sincerely,

Crissy Webster

Springfield, Vt.