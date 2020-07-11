COVID-19 testing in Vermont

Dear Editor,

Concerning COVID-19 virus testing, I thought that the plan was to get as many people as possible tested throughout our population – symptoms or no symptoms. But it’s not so easy. The reason for doing testing was to identify the ailing and also to get a geographic mapping of all persons infected regionally, statewide, and nationally. This would allow for steps to be taken to fend off further spread of the epidemic. The preventive tactics were: track personal exposures and relationships of those found infected and require quarantining of those found infected. And document every bit of it.

So what is the Vermont Department of Health doing? It looks like two initiatives: 1. If you have symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell – you are allowed to have your doctor prescribe a test for you. 2. If you have no symptoms, then it is up to you to decipher the way to get a test without a doctor.

For that purpose, the state is providing so-called “pop-up” testing sites at certain times in communities throughout the state.

If you might consider it a civic duty as an “asymptomatic community member” to get tested, then call 802-828-2828 for an appointment. They will treat you well.

Sincerely,

Bob Howe

N. Bennington, Vt.