Coronavirus and the economy

Dear Editor,

There are two sides in this war with the coronavirus. One is the businesses and workers who are retooling and trying to produce needed supplies to fight this battle. The other is the people who want to continue the retreat behind the barricades and shelter in place.

Humans have survived by going out and facing our problems. We created tools to solve our problems and meet our needs for food and shelter. Our forefathers came to the U.S. because they were willing to take risks and meet the challenges of a new country. We constantly adapt by doing and making.

Now we have become the nation of inaction, shut down, and isolation. This is not how to fight a war; it is how you end up in bondage and surrender. We are acting like children scared of the monster under our bed. The 2017-18 flu season had 810,000 hospitalizations and 61,000 deaths associated with the influenza. We did not shut down everything during this epidemic.

Every time we extend the shutdown of our businesses, we are playing chicken with the oncoming train of economic disaster. Yes, we need to continue common sense practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, just like we do during flu season; but it is time to reopen the economy now. New York and New Jersey got hit hard by the virus. They didn’t distance themselves soon enough, they had international travelers and lots of movement in the region. We keep being told we need to flatten the curve, but California and Washington state have pretty flat curves. These are the areas hit first that took precautions first.

It is time to stop pushing young healthy people into terrified unemployment. This situation will harm them more than the virus will. In Italy, the average age of those who died is 79 years old and of those 99% had one or more previous illnesses that made them vulnerable. It is time to allow towns and cities far from the hot zones to resume normal business with precautions such as use of masks and distancing. U.S. workers apply safety procedures every day and would quickly get used to new protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus.

We need to get off the couch and back to the real fight… the fight to save the American way of life. The global economic calamity is going to destroy far more lives than the virus if we do not get back to work very soon.

Sincerely,

Stephen Kraft

Springfield, Vt.